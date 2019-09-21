One cold statistic has prompted Council to end the decades-old impasse: With the vast majority of the beachfront still lacking lifeguard stations, the city and unincorporated Bay County saw 12 drownings this year.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — In response to a tourist season marred by a record 12 drowning deaths in the Gulf of Mexico, the Panama City Beach City Council is setting the stage to create a manned lifeguard program to cover selected locations on its 9.5-mile beachfront.

During a discussion period at City Council’s meeting on Sept. 12, Fire Rescue Chief Larry Couch outlined a public-private partnership concept that will enable the formation of a seasonal lifeguard force whose operating costs will be borne by beachfront tourist resorts contracting for the service. Couch said the model is similar to an existing program used by the South Walton Fire District, which manages that county’s lifeguard program along its 26-mile beachfront.

Couch told Council members that after discussing lifeguard programs with officials in Walton and St. John’s counties, he estimated that a basic partnership lifeguard operation involving two observation towers and three seasonal lifeguards working from March 1 until Labor Day would cost about $120,000 for the first year – including one-time equipment purchases – and $60,000 per year thereafter.

If implemented, the partnership program will constitute a fundamental change in beach safety here, ending decades of indifference and outright opposition by government officials and tourism business leaders to funding manned lifeguards.

As the drownings mounted this summer, the Council took several steps to stiffen beach safety rules:

It authorized fire rescue personnel to levy fines and for police to arrest swimmers who fail to obey a second warning to leave the water in double-red flag conditions.An ordinance passed on Sept. 12 now requires beach vendors to have Coast Guard-certified emergency flotation devices on hand to aid distressed swimmers.The city has also moved to consolidate beach rescue services previously managed by the police and parks and recreation departments under the Fire Rescue Department, which is also expanding the number of open water-certified rescue swimmers in its ranks.

Nevertheless, beach safety experts insist that the only effective mechanism to minimize the loss of life remains manned lifeguard stations where open water- trained lifeguards on duty provide education and preventative actions should unsafe conditions arise. One cold statistic has prompted Council to end the decades-old impasse: With the vast majority of the beachfront still lacking lifeguard stations, the city and unincorporated Bay County saw 12 drownings this year; in Walton County, where manned lifeguards were on hand during the same rough surf conditions, only three swimmers lost their lives.

The emerging public-private lifeguard program would involve the Fire Rescue Department’s newly formed Beach Rescue Division hiring, training and equipping seasonal lifeguards to operate lifeguard towers along the beach behind select tourist destinations. Those businesses, in turn, would contract with the city to reimburse the costs of the lifeguard service during the six-month tourist season running from March 1 until Labor Day.

One key aspect of this concept would resolve an enduring issue that heretofore had proven a deal-killer for resorts considering creating private lifeguard programs: The high cost of liability insurance that private businesses would incur if attempting to operate lifeguards on their own. Because the city enjoys a liability cap of $200,000 stemming from its sovereign immunity, utilizing lifeguards who are public employees would neutralize that issue.

David Vaughan, beach safety director for the South Walton Fire District, said the county’s 14-year-old lifeguard program provides lifeguard services to two private developments – Rosemary Beach and Sandestin – which have their own Gulf beachfronts. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, Rosemary Beach will pay $139,932 and Sandestin will pay $167,534 to reimburse the operating costs of the lifeguards and towers along the two stretches of private beach. The Walton County Tourist Development Council funds $1.57 million to operate another 10 lifeguard stations located at public beach accesses along the 26-mile beachfront. The fire district is planning to install two more lifeguard stands this coming year, and a third in 2021.

The proposed initiative has already won the approval of one major Panama City Beach resort. “I would be more than happy to participate in a public-private [lifeguard] partnership,” said David Chapman, whose family owns the Boardwalk Beach Resort with 1,800 feet of beachfront on South Thomas Drive. “We need a beach that is clean and safe.” Couch confirmed that several resort properties have approached him about creating a lifeguard partnership. One as-yet undecided issue is whether Panama City Beach will move to create the program in time for the start of the 2020 tourist season, or delay it a year.

Chief Couch, who is grappling with the Oct. 1 reorganization of all city beach rescue programs under the newly created Beach Rescue Division, told council members he would prefer to wait a year before establishing the public-private lifeguard operation so that he can first complete his department’s takeover of the beach patrol and city lifeguards. “We have a large task ahead of us in establishing ground rules for our own program before we get into contracts and charging businesses for services,” Couch told The News Herald on Friday.

The city’s new Beach Rescue Division will include eight seasonal lifeguards assigned to the Russell-Fields Pier at Pier Park; five full-time Beach Surf patrol personnel, and an initial cadre of 12 Fire Rescue firefighters qualified in open water rescue. No clear consensus has yet emerged on council as to whether the partnership program should be created in time for the 2020 tourist season or be delayed a year as Couch requested.

Vice Mayor Phil Chester told The News Herald he would be inclined to support Couch’s plea for a one-year delay. “We will have more lifeguards out there once there are red flags and double red flags,” Chester said, referring to the beefed-up Beach Rescue Division.

But several other Council members said they are reluctant to let another tourist season occur without putting manned lifeguards on the beach.

“We’ve really got to push to keep this moving,” Councilman Paul Casto said of the proposed lifeguard operation. “We can’t have another year with large and dangerous undertows” in the surf.” Councilman Hector Solis agreed with Casto.

“We should move sooner rather than later,” he said. Mayor Mike Thomas and Councilman Geoff McConnell could not be reached for comment.

“Doing nothing is unacceptable,” said Chapman. “We should implement this program immediately.”

Council is expected to reach a consensus on the timing issue during its next few meetings.