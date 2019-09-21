First created in 2004 after the infamous June 8, 2003 “Black Sunday” incident when eight people drowned in a single day in Walton and Okaloosa counties, Walton County’s lifeguard program has grown and matured to a point where it is an essential part of the tourist industry fabric, Vaughan told the Northwest Florida Daily News.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — When Panama City Beach’s Fire Rescue Chief Larry Couch decided to research an effective manned lifeguard program for his city, he didn’t have far to go.

With the city’s 2019 tourism season marred by a record-high 12 drownings, the City Council has opted to consolidate three beach rescue programs scattered throughout the bureaucracy into a new Beach Rescue Division under Couch’s command.

In addition, the Council decided — after years of indecision and delay — to explore creating a manned lifeguard program to provide that essential layer of surveillance, prevention and deterrence that lifeguards bring to minimizing drownings.

So several weeks ago, Couch drove 25 miles west from Panama City Beach to the South Walton Fire District headquarters in Santa Rosa Beach, where David Vaughan serves as beach safety director supervising a full-time staff of eight supervisors and beach safety officers, and 55 seasonal lifeguards. The program operates 14 lifeguard towers at public beach accesses from Rosemary Beach west to Sandestin.

First created in 2004 after the infamous June 8, 2003, “Black Sunday” incident when eight people drowned in a single day in Walton and Okaloosa counties, Walton County’s lifeguard program has grown and matured to a point in which it is an essential part of the tourist industry fabric, Vaughan told the Northwest Florida Daily News.

“This is a commitment for the education and protection of our visitors,” he said. “Beach safety is definitely a selling point” for attracting tourists. People come here expecting this; it’s a needed, necessary service.”

With unusually prolonged heavy surf conditions all along the Florida Panhandle this summer, the experiences of Panama City Beach and Walton County underscore the effectiveness of manned lifeguard stations as opposed to just roving beach patrols. The Bay County-Panama City Beach area, which currently has lifeguard stands only at three government-owned beachfront sites, lost 12 swimmers. On the other hand, Walton County’s 26-mile beachfront saw only three fatal drownings.

Ironically, the two localities lost two swimmers each on one of the worst days, July 15, after Hurricane Barry entered the Gulf of Mexico.

“Having three (drownings) in one year is a spike for us,” Vaughan said. “This has been a challenging, but a very successful year.”

The Walton County lifeguard program covers five miles of beachfront segments around 14 lifeguard towers spotted at key locations from Rosemary Beach to Sandestin, Vaughan said. Roving patrols use a fleet of six trucks and 13 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to cover the 21 miles of unguarded beachfront.

Guards also have four jet skis to perform water rescues, he added.

With population growth and the extension of the tourist season into the fall months after Labor Day, Vaughan said his operation is expanding. The Fire district will open new lifeguard towers at the Dune Allen Beach public access and Miramar Beach access next year, and plans to open a third lifeguard stand at Beachfront Trails in 2021. He also will expand his roster to include a full-time public information officer and four additional beach safety officers to supervise the lifeguard force, enabling limited beach patrols in the fall.

Records for 2019 show that the Walton lifeguards rescued 117 people, a slight drop from the previous year’s 141 rescues. However, Vaughan and other experts say that underscores the role lifeguards play in preventing swimmers from becoming trapped in rip currents or other hazards, thus avoiding the need for rescues.

For Panama City Beach, Chief Couch focused on a longstanding Walton County lifeguard spinoff that could serve as a basis for the city. The Walton program provides lifeguard services to two private developments — Rosemary Beach and Sandestin — which have their own beachfronts. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, Rosemary Beach will pay $139,932 and Sandestin will pay $167,534 to reimburse the operating costs of the lifeguards and towers along those two stretches of beach. (The bulk of the Fire District's lifeguard budget, $1.57 million, is paid by the Walton County Tourist Development.)

The Panama City Beach concept is modeled on the Rosemary Beach-Sandestin model. Couch outlined a public-private partnership concept that will enable the formation of a seasonal lifeguard force whose operating costs will be borne by beachfront tourist resorts contracting for the service. The city would be responsible for hiring, training and equipping lifeguards to man towers along the beach behind select tourist destinations. Those businesses, in turn, would contract with the city to reimburse the costs of the lifeguard service during the six-month tourist season from March 1 to Labor Day.

The schedule to implement the plan is up in the air. Couch is pressing for a one-year delay while he reorganizes the beach rescue program. But several City Council members and one major resort operator want to have the program in place by next March 1.

Vaughan said he and his colleagues have welcomed the approach by Panama City Beach to research a manned lifeguard program. “I’m encouraged that they are taking this seriously,” he said. “We want to make the entire Panhandle renowned for its beach safety programs.”