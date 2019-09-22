Happy first day of autumn. I’m certain we all look forward to those anticipated cooler days.

---

The Hsu Educational Foundation sponsored Crestview High School Principal Dexter Day and students Madison Parker and Cade Kootsouradis, covering their participation in the Aug. 29 TeCMEN Industry Day at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

The Technology Coast Manufacturing and Engineering Network held this third annual event as a symposium and technical showcase that featured local, regional and national companies involved in manufacturing, engineering and technology. Select workforce development, training and educational representatives were also present.

---

Florosa Elementary School hosts its fall open house on Sept. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m., inviting all Florosa families and students. Students should be accompanied by an adult.

The evening includes visits to classrooms and a chance to meet teachers and staff.

Kona Ice will be on hand to help celebrate the first few weeks of school.

The media center will also have the fall book fair open, when families can shop together for books; the fair will also be open during school hours starting today through Sept. 27.

---

To learn about layout and design, the Davidson Middle School, Crestview, yearbook staff used edible items as a lesson in page creation:

Students created an eye line with licorice, and they used graham crackers as dominant photos.

The page and headlines were filled with Goldfish crackers, while Chicken in a Biskit crackers and M&Ms provided additional page art.

---

“Riding the Wave” serves as this academic year’s theme at Destin Elementary School.

So far, 40 students have been selected as safety patrol members and serve as part of the Junior Deputy Leadership Posse.

Their main responsibility is modeling safe behavior throughout the school day, as well as assisting with daily hall, car and bus ramp monitoring during arrival and dismissal.

The JDLP handles the school’s recycling program, assists faculty and Parent/Teacher Organization during special events, and sets a positive example for other students.

