A small Southport workshop that hand-makes wooden lawn furniture has rebuilt and recently reopened since Hurricane Michael.

SOUTHPORT — Gene Hester didn’t quit hand-making wooden lawn furniture after Hurricane Michael smashed his workshop to pieces.

He just hand-made a new workshop.

It took about eight months, but Cedar and Cypress Woodworks in Southport has reopened and is again producing products after the Oct. 10, Category 5 storm. It’s a labor of love Hester said he doesn’t want to give up.

“I like doing stuff for people … if there’s something I can make them, I’ll do it,” he said. “And it gives me a sense of self-satisfaction … I love doing stuff with my hands.”

Hester, with the help of his wife, Connie Hester, have operated the business beside their Southport home for about a decade. Using only cedar and cypress, the business hand-makes many types of lawn furniture, from porch swings and rocking chairs to tables and footstools.

“Cypress is sometimes referred to as the eternal wood — we make heirloom stuff that can be handed down from generation to generation,” Hester said.

And his furniture can get pretty elaborate. For instance, his swings typically range from $160 to the two-seat, $450 variety, which come complete with retractable, wooden cup and food holders.

Another unique item Hester makes is a small side table with a removable top that doubles as a serving tray.

“And we do a lot of custom work for people,” Hester said.

Hester and his wife were hard at work on Thursday. The rich smell of sawdust lingered in the air around the workshop as rocking chairs and tables were stacked in a nearby shed.

Working with wood and building has been a passion for Hester since he was a teenager.

“I’ve always enjoyed woodworking … I took it in high school and I’ve been in construction all of my life,” Hester said. “Before opening this business I was a superintendent and quality control manager and an ICC commercial building inspector.”

Hester said he’s mainly sold his furniture to locals over the years, but has also sold items to vacationers and shipped product as far away as Tennessee, Texas and California.

“I’ve even shipped some smaller stuff to France,” Hester said. “We sell to people all over the Southeast.”

More recently, the hurricane has taken a bite out of his business.

“We don’t sell anything at any stores so it’s been tough since the hurricane came through,” Hester said.

Hester attributes the lull to the many people who left Bay County because of hurricane damage and haven’t returned.

“We stayed busy up until the hurricane.” Hester said.

The Hesters rode out the storm hunkered down in a closet at their home. Besides trashing the workshop, the storm knocked over many large trees in their yard, preventing them from even walking down their driveway.

“We still ain’t got it all cleared up yet,” Hester said.

Still, Hester can make his products as well as he ever could before the storm.

“It’s all handcrafted, hand-inspected and will last a lifetime,” he said.

To contact Cedar and Cypress Woodworks, call (850) 348-8151 or visit the business at 9221 Sandra Grace Road in Southport.