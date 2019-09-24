At a recent board meeting, the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) announced their 2019/2020 line-up of board members and officers.

Bill Fletcher is the president, Major Audie Rowell is vice president and Alan Wood is the treasurer. Other members are immediate past president Tammy Pierce, Eric Aden, Todd Bierbaum, Shaun Eubanks, Velia Lala, Janet Parker, Renee Pellegrino, Artie Rodriguez, Tom Saffel and Michael Thompson.

“We are very excited about the strength and capabilities of our 2019/2020 board," said Julie Porterfield, ECCAC CEO. "I have every confidence that under Bill Fletcher’s leadership with our board members, we will have a successful year, which translates to being able to take care of the impacted children to help restore their lives.”

ECCAC provides services in a child-friendly environment to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations, as well as helping to prevent child abuse through education and prevention programs. With a center in Okaloosa County and the Pierce Family Center in Walton County, they house representatives from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, State Attorney’s Office, local law enforcement, licensed mental health counselors, and ECCAC’s staff and volunteers.

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.