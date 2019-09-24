Presented by Bay Breeze Patio, Eggs on the Beach will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach.

Eggs on the Beach EggFest will feature more than 30 cook teams that will demonstrate the results of cooking on the Big Green Egg by smoking and grilling their favorite dishes while tasters vote for their favorites. The event also includes live music, celebrity judges, Knob Creek craft cocktail tasting seminar, kids zone, charity drawing and more.

Proceeds benefit the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and Food for Thought. Tickets are $32.50 until Sept. 27 at eventbrite.com and $40 day of event. For more information, visit www.EggsontheBeach.com.