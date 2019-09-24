“At that point, I had no idea if he was able to move or what because the cop car was totaled, by the time I got there, you couldn’t see much of the truck. I did not know what condition he was in,” Knaak said.

WINTER HAVEN — There he was, a block and a half from Winter Haven Police Department, with water up to his chin, trapped in a pickup truck that was sinking into Lake Silver, with no hope in sight.

It is a moment that James McGee, 71, would rather forget.

“Of the last few seconds ... I could see under the airbag, I could see the shore and the street, and I could see all of the blue and red lights, flashing, flashing, flashing. Everybody was out there, and thought I am going to die in here," McGee said.

On Aug. 22, a collision with a Winter Haven police cruiser sent McGee into the lake and totaled the police cruiser driven by Officer DeJesus Martinez.

Keegan Knaak, 24, of Winter Haven drove up moments after the crash and saw that people were already with Martinez. A few people, he said, were standing on the bank, looking out at the truck in the lake.

Knaak asked the people if anyone was in the truck, and then quickly made his way into Lake Silver.

“At that point, I had no idea if he was able to move or what because the cop car was totaled, by the time I got there, you couldn’t see much of the truck. I did not know what condition he was in,” Knaak said.

Inside the truck, McGee first tried opening the electric windows, to no avail.

Then he tried kicking the windows out, but wearing only his house shoes that evening, pain shot through his heels.

“It was hurting my feet. You can’t kick that hard,” he said.

“I am thinking I have got to get out. I am not thinking that there is somebody that is going to come get me,” he said.

The lights were on in the cab, but nothing worked.

He tried the front and then the rear windows.

“When I got to the truck, he had probably about four inches left before the whole cab was filled,” Knaak said.

“I was trying to keep my head above water,” McGee said.

Knaak said he was shocked that when he arrived, McGee was in the back seat, and able to talk to him.

“And when he got there, it was like one window, rolled down. And I thought maybe he did something. I am like, 'OK, thank you Jesus,'” McGee said. “I am glad he came because I can’t swim.”

Knaak said he was just as surprised that the window went down. Neither man knows how that happened, they said.

“I was in shock that he was as calm as he was,” Knaak said.

Using a buoy, McGee was brought to shore.

When the men met up Wednesday afternoon at the Winter Haven Library, McGee said he wanted to express his appreciation to the man who saved his life.

“If I could win some millions, I would give him some,” McGee said. “I am so thankful.”

As for how the experience has changed McGee, he said he tries not to think about it.

“If you think about it, it plays on your mind a little bit, about how close you came,” he said.

“Can you imagine if you got knocked out on impact, then I probably would be a dead man. Because I had water up to here,” McGee said.

Knaak, who comes from a family of New York volunteer firefighters, previously attended police academy in Polk County. He works with his father now at Orange Industrial.

“I didn’t have time to think about it,” he said. “It was just instinct.”

And has McGee contemplated swimming lessons?

“Nope,” he said affirmatively, with a smile.

The crash occurred when McGee pulled out in front of the WHPD cruiser, according to crash reports. Martinez was traveling north on Lake Silver Drive when McGee’s 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche turned into the path of the patrol car. Both vehicles traveled into the southbound lanes, before McGee’s truck went into the lake.

McGee and the officer suffered minor injuries. McGee was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

