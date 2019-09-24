PANAMA CITY BEACH — A 61-year-old man has died after he struck a utility pole while driving a golf cart on Monday.

The Pompano Beach man was driving a 2011 Star EV golf cart at 3:45 p.m. northbound on Walnut Street near the Thomas Drive intersection, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. There were no passengers.

The man drove off of the road and began traveling on the west shoulder, continuing northbound on Walton Street, when he failed to avoid a collision with the utility pole, FHP said.

He was transported to Bay Medical Center at the Beach Diagnostics by Bay County EMS where he later died. The identity of the man is being held pending notification of next of kin.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to FHP.