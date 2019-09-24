A Florida woman bit the testicles of a 600-pound camel at a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo after it sat on her.

GROSS TETE — A Milton woman bit the testicles of a camel after it sat on her on September 13 at the Tiger Truck Stop in Louisiana, The Advocate reported.

The Advocate reported that Milton residents Gloria Lancaster, 68, and Edmond Lancaster, 73, let their unleashed dog enter the pen behind the truck stop at Grosse Tete, 16 miles west of Baton Rouge.

The dog went under the enclosure, and that’s when the woman — ignoring warning signs — crawled under a barbed-wire fence to get their pet.

That is when Caspar, the camel sat on her. The woman then bit the testicles of the 600-pound animal. It is alleged that the couple provoked the animal.

“The camel has never been aggressive, the camel has never gotten out, never caused any issues – in fact, the husband and wife stated before that we’ve been here before and we’ve never had any problems,” said Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr., The Advocate reports.

Truck stop manager Pamela Bossier said a veterinarian prescribed Caspar antibiotics as a precaution.

The woman who was hospitalized is said to be doing fine and so is the camel. The couple was cited for leash law violation.