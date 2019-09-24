On Tuesday, local firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Mossy Head. An investigation is still ongoing to determine what started the blaze.

MOSSY HEAD — A mobile home was engulfed by a fire Tuesday.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, firefighters were dispatched to the home on Shorey Drive about noon after a neighbor reported flames and smoke coming from the structure. The caller said the flames had started to spread into the woods behind the trailer and threatened nearby structures, the Sheriff's Office said.

Crews from Walton County Fire Rescue, the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service arrived and had the blaze contained in less than 40 minutes.

No residents were home at the time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate.