WESTVILLE – Two subjects wanted for outstanding warrants in Okaloosa County were arrested Monday after briefly barricading themselves inside a residence, according to a report from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at 1473 Peak Road in Westville shortly before noon on Monday to serve warrants to Rickey D. Shear, 37, of Cullman, Alabama, and Jennifer L. Whisman, 44, of Crestview. Whisman was standing on the porch when deputies arrived and immediately ran inside the residence and locked herself in, according to the report.

Additional deputies arrived at the residence to assist, entry was made into the residence and deputies took the pair into custody.

Shear’s warrants out of Okaloosa County were for failure to register as a sex offender.