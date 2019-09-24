It’s time to vote for your favorite businesses, bands and events in the 2020 Perfect in South Walton Awards. The voting period is open now through Oct. 20.

“The Perfect in South Walton Awards are not only a great way to honor a business, event, or activity in South Walton, but also a way to keep our visitors talking about their favorite vacation memories,” said Visit South Walton Director of Communications David Demarest.

The top nominees in 30 categories have been selected following a month-long nomination period, and are now eligible for a final voting round. Both locals and visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite businesses, events, and activities on the Visit South Walton website or at www.perfectinsouthwalton.com.

The top three winners in each category will be recognized as Diamond, Platinum or Gold winners at the Perfect in South Walton Awards reception in January. These winners will be promoted in print and online by Visit South Walton throughout the year.

For a complete list of last year’s winners you can visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/community-programs/perfect-in-south-walton-awards-2019/.

Each person is allowed to vote only once.

The categories are:

Best Breakfast

Best Lunch

Best Casual Dining

Fine Dining

Best Wine List

Best Craft Beer Selection

Best Sweet Treats

Best Coffee House

Best Local Musician or Band

Best Live Music Venue

Best Event

Best Park or Nature Locale

Best Outdoor Adventure

Best Fishing Charter

Best Tennis Facility

Best Golf Course

Best Art or Design Gallery/Studio

Best Jewelry Boutique

Best Clothing Boutique

Best Shopping Area

Best Kids Attraction

Best Conference Space

Best Wedding Venue

Best Event Venue

Best Spa

Best Beach Photography

Best Hotel/Resort

Best Rental Management Company

Best Bed & Breakfast

Best Beach Service Provider