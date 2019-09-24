It’s time to vote for your favorite businesses, bands and events in the 2020 Perfect in South Walton Awards. The voting period is open now through Oct. 20.
“The Perfect in South Walton Awards are not only a great way to honor a business, event, or activity in South Walton, but also a way to keep our visitors talking about their favorite vacation memories,” said Visit South Walton Director of Communications David Demarest.
The top nominees in 30 categories have been selected following a month-long nomination period, and are now eligible for a final voting round. Both locals and visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite businesses, events, and activities on the Visit South Walton website or at www.perfectinsouthwalton.com.
The top three winners in each category will be recognized as Diamond, Platinum or Gold winners at the Perfect in South Walton Awards reception in January. These winners will be promoted in print and online by Visit South Walton throughout the year.
For a complete list of last year’s winners you can visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/community-programs/perfect-in-south-walton-awards-2019/.
Each person is allowed to vote only once.
The categories are:
Best Breakfast
Best Lunch
Best Casual Dining
Fine Dining
Best Wine List
Best Craft Beer Selection
Best Sweet Treats
Best Coffee House
Best Local Musician or Band
Best Live Music Venue
Best Event
Best Park or Nature Locale
Best Outdoor Adventure
Best Fishing Charter
Best Tennis Facility
Best Golf Course
Best Art or Design Gallery/Studio
Best Jewelry Boutique
Best Clothing Boutique
Best Shopping Area
Best Kids Attraction
Best Conference Space
Best Wedding Venue
Best Event Venue
Best Spa
Best Beach Photography
Best Hotel/Resort
Best Rental Management Company
Best Bed & Breakfast
Best Beach Service Provider