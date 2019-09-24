The Watersound Origins community will host the third annual Watersound Origins Porchfest from 3-6 p.m. Oct.13 throughout Watersound Origins on the front porches and lawns of the community. Attendees will be able to stroll the community while listening to live music from The Brook & The Bluff, Huck & Lilly, Kyle Lamonica, and TK Bardwell with more to be announced.

Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase from 2 Birds Coffee + Café. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Event is free and open to the public. Join in on the Watersound Origins Village Commons and surrounding areas.