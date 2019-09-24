SANTA ROSA BEACH — As part of the Art in Public Places program, artist Ann Denson Tucker will display her work, "An Exhibit of Choices and Challenges," at the Coastal Branch Library on Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach for October. Tucker will be on hand to discuss her work 2-4 p.m. Oct. 19.

Tucker said in a press release, "I like to paint in oils because they are a bit more forgiving when working on a portrait. The desire and frustration to be able to capture people in paintings led me to spend 10 years studying portraiture, primarily with American Master David Leffel of the Art Students League of New York and his student, who became my mentor. I had been self-taught most of my life. I also explored expressionistic art with people like Alice Williams and Angus Wilson to understand different ways to 'see.'

"I have never wanted my artistic spirit to be limited by an inability to create what I want to paint — be it a portrait, still life, fantasy or landscape. I want painting to challenge me because it allows me to continually grow as an artist. To me, my art is a representation of the diversity in the world around us and in the world of paint."

Tucker is affiliated with the Oil Painters of America, the Atlanta Portrait Society, the Walton County Art League, ADSO and numerous other groups. Her work is found in many households, both in the U.S. and abroad, and has won many awards. Personally, she maintains a low-key and private life as an artist.

"I am currently working on a series of traditional Tribal Paintings to be donated to the Muscogee Nation Tribal Council House in Bruce," Tucker wrote. "I am a true local of Walton County and have lived most of my life in the rural community of Bruce. I am honored to currently serve as the chairwoman of the Tribal Council of Muscogee Nation of Florida — the Florida Tribe of Eastern Creek Indians.

"I have dedicated my services to Tribal Government and rural communities for over 30 years, including the Rural Relief Project to feed displaced workers and the elderly during the BP crisis. My current favorite project is a Micro Farm for children to learn about growing food. In many ways my work as a Native American and my educational background as the tribal anthropologist is what drives me towards the people and places I choose to paint."