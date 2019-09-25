DEFUNIAK SPRNGS — Have you walked through historic downtown DeFuniak Springs lately? New restaurants and boutiques have opened. Special events are taking place on a weekly basis and the entire area is undergoing beautification efforts. Main Street is where it’s at.

This summer those redevelopment efforts were recognized by Florida’s Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee, who presented Main Street DeFuniak Springs with an Honor and Merit Award. Hotel DeFuniak took honors as an outstanding Florida Main Street rehabilitation project and Main Street DeFuniak Springs received a merit award for its “Naturally Well-Rounded” image campaign.

“We’re excited for DeFuniak Springs,” Jay Evans, executive director of Main Street DeFuniak Springs, said. “I think everyone can agree the historic Main Street area is a gem for the city. We’re working hard to restore this area as the heart of the DeFuniak Springs community. A vibrant downtown is great for quality of life and we’re proud that these efforts were recognized by the state.

"Chef Ernie is creating something special with Cafe Nola at Hotel DeFuniak. The interior and street signage are beautiful, but the food and the way he's bringing people together is at the heart of what our mission is.”

Twenty-six awards were presented by Secretary Lee at the Florida Main Street Annual Conference in Orlando. Main Street DeFuniak Springs shared recognition with the historic districts of Wauchula, Greater New Port Richey, St. Cloud, Milton, Okeechobee and Eau Gallie Art District in Melbourne.

