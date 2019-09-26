According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was heading west on 30A around 2:45 p.m. when she attempted to make a U-turn and traveled into the path of a 2017 Toyota 4 Runner.

SOUTH WALTON — A 13-year-old girl from Georgia was airlifted from County Road 30A in serious condition Wednesday after pedaling a bicycle into the path of a vehicle.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was heading west on 30A around 2:45 p.m. when she attempted to make a U-turn and traveled into the path of a 2017 Toyota 4 Runner.

She was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Miramar Beach woman, was uninjured.

The accident happened at the intersection of CR 30A and Live Oak Street.