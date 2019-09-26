Nearly six years after the county began down the path to a beach restoration project on St. Joseph Peninsula, new sand began hitting the beach Monday evening.

“I can retire now,” said Warren Yeager, assistant county administrator who had spearheaded the project for the county. “I was beginning to wonder if this day was every going to come.”

Manson Contractors had been mobilizing the past 10 days or so and the expectation is that the project will be completed in 45 days.

At that point, the work will jump to Eagle Harbor in the peninsula state park to restore beaches washed away by Hurricane Michael.

The peninsula restoration project, costing $10.2 million, was funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Department of Transportation, the Board of County Commissioners through bed tax and BP fine monies and South Gulf County taxpayers who voted to foot $4 million of the bill. --- Tim Croft