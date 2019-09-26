ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being concise and to the point can help you get the job done, but loved ones may be highly sensitive and prefer gentler words. Think about how you can improve the way you approach others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make time to clean, organize and perhaps sell some items you've gently used. You might be able to both straighten your home and make a little extra money to purchase something you've had your eye on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Maintaining an air of mystery can make people take notice. You may think you're merely being discreet, but other people might find this intriguing. You may be surprised by a social invitation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If loneliness has been a problem, you might catch a glimpse of a bright spot ahead. Accept invitations for upcoming weekend events or outings, as you are sure to enjoy meeting new and unusual people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for opportunities to turn your unease and awkwardness into something positive and uplifting. A misunderstanding can inspire you to make necessary changes that will make things better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn to adapt to shifting policies and procedures. Someone could institute changes that impact your financial resources or possessions. Pay attention, as there may be a new offer that could be very useful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Disturbances and doubts about the status of your romantic ties will wane as your social life picks up momentum. During the next several days you will be able to adapt and change your plans more easily.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Channel your energies into achieving your goals. When you become passionate about an idea, you can put some muscle behind it. Your persistence is an asset in business as well as romance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to money matters. Make it a habit to carefully check your credit card and bank statements. This will give you the feeling of security you need to focus on what is important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your expectations as well as your standards might be high, so it's in your best interest to apply your energies to meet them. The effort you put into a project may be noticed by someone influential.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your willingness to take on tasks for a group or club can earn you brownie points. Once new friends understand that you treat everyone equally, they will be more likely to accept your eccentricities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your partner or someone close may have all the drive and determination needed for success while you have the imagination. Kick around some ideas and the two of you may be able to make more money.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be filled with enthusiasm as the next three to four weeks unfold but could cause misunderstandings if you attempt to get your way at the expense of someone else. This is not a good time to force issues, interview for new positions or negotiate terms. Your romantic ideals could become a priority in late October and early November, making that a good time for a vacation or to enjoy some one-on-one time with an affectionate partner. Put business projects on the back burner, as the down-to-earth practical touch needed to develop viable plans might be lacking. December can be an ideal time to break away from people and things that have held you back or to make key changes. February may be the best time to focus on your career or business aspirations because you will have the opportunity to implement new ideas while you are most adept. A key relationship may need to be adjusted or abandoned in order for you to move forward.