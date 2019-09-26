At about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on County Highway 183 South in Ponce de Leon. They found a single-story home fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, crews were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. to the fire on County Road 183 South in Ponce de Leon. They found a single-story home engulfed in flames.

Walton County Fire Rescue crews extinguished the blaze within about 30 minutes. The home was vacant because it was being demolished.

The Argyle Volunteer Fire Department and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate the caused of the fire.