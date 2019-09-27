All area codes are 850 unless specified. For a complete list of events, visit waltonsun.com.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Biophilia Fallapalooza: Enjoy some fall fun from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center, 4956 State Hwy. 20 E. in Freeport. There will be bounce houses, concessions, fall games, animal encounters, and more. This event is free to members and open to the public with a fee of $5/children and $8/adults. No pre-tickets required.

Oktoberfest: Grayton Beer Company will host its inaugural Oktoberfest from 12-4 p.m. at their Brewpub, 30A in Grayton Beach. Benefiting charity Food for Thought Outreach volunteers will be onsite selling pretzels and accompaniments. Those 21 years of age and older are invited to enjoy unlimited pours. VIP tickets are $100 and include opportunity to speak to the brewers, receive a commemorative 0.5L German Stein plus one free meal from the German-fare food tent. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Cache In, Trash Out: On National Public Lands Day, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park hosts Cache In, Trash Out Adventure and Bike Your Park Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants will explore the park by foot or by bike while looking for 13 geocache locations and will learn more about the area of the park they are in and help maintain it by picking up trash as they go. Check in at the Ranger Station between 9 a.m. and noon. When finished, check back in at the Ranger Station for a prize. Participants will need a GPS or a smart phone capable with GPS, water, weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Event is free with regular park admission.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Topsail Kids' Club: Children can join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach for Kids' Club from 2-4 p.m. and have a fun time with their parents filled with nature crafts and activities. Bring a snack and stay afterwards for more fun. Program is free with regular park admission.

Monday, Sept. 30

FPRA: The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Surf Hut in Destin. FPRA State President-Elect Devon Chesnut, APR, CPRC. will present “Lights, Camera, App-tion” and provide insight into a library of apps that can be used to create graphics and videos in a matter of minutes. The cost is $15/students and members and $25/non-members. Register at www.nwfcoastFPRA.org. Prices will increase $5 on the day of the event. Seating will be limited.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Lecture Series: The Walton County Master Gardeners next Lecture Series installment, given by Andrea Schnapp, will be Container Gardening: What's in Your Pot? The presentation will be held at 10 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Walton County Extension – Coastal Branch, 70 Logan Lane in Grayton Beach. Cost is $5, cash or check, payable at the door. Save your place by calling 892-8172 by Sept. 30 or email haneyc@ufl.edu. Light refreshments will be served.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Chris Alvarado at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Autumn in Motion: Visit Grand Boulevard for a month-long celebration in October of all things fall. Snap a photo in a harvest-themed vignette, spend a crisp morning savoring landscaping or enjoy entertainment like weekly autumn-centric golf cart drive-in movie lineup, free fitness classes in the park, Halloween events for pups and for kids and much more.

Friday, Oct. 4

Destin Seafood Festival: The 41st annual Destin Seafood Festival on the Destin harbor will be held Oct. 4-6 with live music, arts and crafts, and fresh seafood. Entertainment on the Main Stage Friday includes De JaVu, 4-5:30 p.m.; Flash Flood, 6-8 p.m.; and The Manly Hero, 8:15-10 p.m. Saturday music includes The Good Lookings from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Tyler Livingston from 2-4:30 p.m.; Ben Loftin and the Family from 5-7:30 p.m.; and I'MAGENE from 8-10 p.m. Duende begins the Sunday music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by Sway JaVu, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Heritage from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

LIVE@TheREP: With contrasting blood-harmonies and left-handed/right-handed guitar playing, singer-songwriter duo The Talbott Brothers combine rock, blues and pop with honest storytelling at 7:30 p.m. at The REP Theater in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Topsail Under the Stars: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach and the Northwest Florida Astronomy Association present a viewing of the sun, moon and stars from 3:30-9:30 p.m. Solar telescopes will be out until the sun sets, then the astronomy association will switch telescopes and assist in viewing any constellations, planets and other celestial objects that are visible. Participants need to be in the park before the gate closes at 6 p.m. Program is free with regular park admission.

Book Sale: Friends of the Coastal Branch Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 at the library, 437 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach. CD’s, Audible Books, BluRay are $2 each. Hardbacks, $2 each and 6 for $10. Paperbacks are $1 each or 6 for $5.