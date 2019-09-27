The public is invited to attend the city of Destin’s annual Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Destin Community Center.

This year’s theme is “Looking Back … Moving Forward.” Lunch will be provided by Chef Jim Shirah of Dewey Destin’s.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to engage the community we serve and showcase the work we do behind the scenes, along with our city partners," said City Manager Lance Johnson.

During the event, residents and businesses can bring their old documents to the community center to be shredded for free. In order to allow for maximum public participation within the timeframe, only reasonable amounts of material will be accepted from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Excess amounts of materials will only be accepted if time allows.

Many thanks to BOTE and ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals for their generous donations, which will be given away as a door prize during the open house.