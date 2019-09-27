DESTIN — Immanuel Anglican Church will hold its first Blessing of the Animals service in October. The event will ask God’s blessing not only on animal companions but also for all animals of the world.

Individuals are welcome to bring a pet, service animal, rescue, foster or their best furry or four-legged friend (i.e. any animal). Each animal and their human companion will be individually prayed for after a brief opening service.

The service starts 10 a.m. Oct. 5 in the church's outdoor chapel, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin.

“While this is the first such event to be held at Immanuel, services to bless animals have a long tradition worldwide of being held in early October near the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, who is considered a patron of animals,” said Deacon Jon Bryan, event organizer, in a press release. “We hope our service will help to enlarge a sense of fellowship with all living things, especially our brothers the animals, because God gave the Earth to them as their home in common with us."

The large lawn at the Bob Allen Memorial Chapel at Immanuel has limited fixed seating, and individuals are welcome to bring their own folding chairs. Each animal should be under leash control or in a carrier.

Visit www.iacdestin.org, call 850-837-6324 or email Deacon Jon Bryan at jon.iacdestin@gmail.com for more information.