The Okaloosa County Commissioners have proclaimed Tuesday, Oct. 1, as “’Wear Pink Day” in Okaloosa County for the sixth year. Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital encourage residents to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month by wearing pink and posting their photos to social media using the tags #WearPinkDay and #StandUpToBreastCancer.

As part of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital’s Breast Cancer Awareness month activities, they’re ending the full month of awareness with a Stand Up to Breast Cancer dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at The Henderson Beach Resort in Destin from 5:30-8:30 p.m

ABC 33/40 News Anchor Brenda Ladun is an award winning news anchor and a Best Anchor recipient of the Associated Press Award. She is a breast cancer survivor and has made it a priority to ensure the public has access to cancer information through the Cancer Resource Center on ABC 33/40's website. Ladun is committed to keeping ABC 33/40 viewers aware of developments in the search for a cure with nightly "Cancer Facts." On Oct. 29, she will share her story and the journey she took as she fought the battle against breast cancer.

Join in the interactive, fun-filled night of inspiration, dinner and cocktails to honor 20 local breast cancer survivors and help raise awareness. Seating is limited; registration is required. For more information, or to make a free reservation, go to StandUpToBreastCancer.com.