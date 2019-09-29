A husband and wife were injured Saturday night after crashing their boat into the jetties and being thrown into the Gulf

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a husband, wife and their dog fell into the water Saturday night after their boat collided with the Gulf side of the west jetties and sank.

Bekah Nelson, spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. and involved 49-year-old Scott Nielsen, who was operating the 29-foot Hydra Sport, and passenger Tanya Nielsen, who is 51. The couple is from Stapleton, Alabama.

Nelson added that the U.S. Coast Guard responded and transported the Nielsens to shore, where they were taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Tanya was admitted for her injuries, while Scott was released.

FWC is still investigating the crash.