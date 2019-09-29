A husband and wife were injured Saturday night after crashing their boat into the jetties and being thrown into the Gulf

DESTIN — Two people suffered minor injures Saturday night after crashing their boat in the Gulf.

According to a post of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook, a husband, wife and their dog fell into the water Saturday night after their boat collided with the Gulf side of the west jetties and sank.

The Coast Guard and Destin Fire Department responded to the incident, the post said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.