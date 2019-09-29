Gallant Homemakers and Community Leaders

Gadsden Homemakers and Community Leaders met at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Gallant Community Center. President Kathy Sapp welcomed 15 members and one guest. Mary Ellen Smith led the Pledge to the Flag along with the Homemakers Pledge and the AHCL Creed.

Daphney Gray gave a wonderful devotion from Acts 17:28, “In Him We Live and Move and Have Our Being. ‘I Only Need You Lord’ when the first light of dawn appears, when I rise up and when I sit down, when my lungs need to breathe, for this present moment, for the moment when you take me home.” Prayer was given by Sharon Lamkin.

Minutes were read by Joyce Vaughn, and the treasurer’s report was that the quilt we made was a success and we would begin another just as soon as possible.

President Kathy Sapp reported that the state convention would be held Oct. 29-31 at Lake Guntersville State Park. Also, Cultural Arts was scheduled for Sept. 19 at the Extension Office in Alabama City. Items were to be placed there by 9 a.m. for the judging. First-place winners will go on to the state for judging.

The Etowah County Fair is celebrating its 80th year this year, and was scheduled for the week of Sept. 24. The theme was “A Tradition to Treasure.” Club members were to bring their entries to the fair and decorate the booths on Monday.

The Alabama Homemakers and Community Leaders are planning a celebration for Oct. 7 and the Gallant Club will show its appreciation by sharing a meal with volunteer firefighters in the Gallant area.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned. The next one will be Oct. 8.

— Marie McClendon