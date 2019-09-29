Southside Senior Club

We hope everyone had a wonderful Labor Day and really enjoyed the outdoors.

We are going to participate in the Martin’s Charity Sale on Oct. 5 with the proceeds going to our various charities. The tickets are $5.

Congratulations to Ann and Ralph Wodward on their 54th anniversary.

Our cake winner for this month was Amy Sanner; the cake was donated by Janet Bloom.

Our birthdays for this month are Ramona Wooten and Wesley Burnett.

Our bingo was called by Rose Weathington; the winners were Ann Woodard, Linda Hutchins, Dianne Richardson, Peggy Samples and Patsy Burnett.

We really enjoyed the very beautiful singing of that lovely songbird Judy Barnes Smith of Guntersville.

We also enjoyed the report by Lynn Curry on Darden Rehab Center and the good work they are accomplishing in the community.

For our luncheon this month, we ate at Barney’s at the Attalla exit and enjoyed a good meal.

Our visitors this month were Deon Smith of Guntersville, Karen Benson and Glenda Williams, sister of Marie Rich.

We prayed for our country, our members and our troops.

— Charlotte Taylor

Hokes Bluff Seniors & Friends

The Aug. 23 meeting was called to order by the president, Benilda Kelley, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hokes Bluff Community Center.

Prayer: DeWitt Johnson.

Pledge: Mayor Scott Reeves.

Secretary’s Report: Hazel Millander read minutes of previous month.

Birthdays: Faye Ausborn.

Anniversaries: Eddie and Angie Gooch.

Cake donated by Stacy Reeves and won by Harold Anderson.

Old Business: Please continue to remember all those on our prayer list. Lions Club peanuts are still for sale, 3 bags for $10. County Road 71 bridge work is still ongoing. Bill Morris’ name added to memorial plaque. Linda Sosebee thanked everyone for $200 donation for her son-in-law’s service dog.

New Business: Please keep Doris Hann and Jimmy Turner in your prayers. Crazy Hat Day will be held during our September meeting. Everyone is encouraged to please participate. It was suggested that we wear red on Fridays to our meetings to honor our veterans. Mayor Scott Reeves reported a facelift inside City Hall. The city purchased a gently used van for the senior program, Josh Tanner with the EMA is working on getting a generator for the community center. The four-lane will soon be resurfaced, Old U.S. Highway 278 will be extended into the shopping plaza, Tag office is open at the Hokes Bluff Library from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed for lunch from 11 a.m. to noon) Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, CityFest plans are in the making; the event was set for Sept. 28. Sabrina Reed encouraged participation in the senior program and asked if members would consider filling out an application. Activities in senior program include exercises, yoga, pottery, short trips and lunch.

Program: Scott Lee with Maraella Winery spoke to us about the family winery and how the business is run and how the grapes were raised and the revenue opportunities for raising the grapes.

Tables were decorated by Sandra Turner, Hazel Millander, Deborah Goode, Micki Pearson, and Alma Alford.

No further business, meeting was adjourned.

Food was blessed by DeWitt Johnson and catered by Beans and Greens.

Free meal was won by Deborah Goode.

New members are welcome; call Stacy at 256-312-2514.

— Stacy Reeves

Rainbow City Senior Club

Our president, Judy Moon, welcomed members and visitors Merlene Barconic and The Chandler Mountain Travelers (Andy Denson, Ellen Harris, Jerry Wamble, and our own Linda Templin) to our August meeting.

Deanna Urban led the group in pledges to the U.S. flag and the Bible, and the singing of “God Bless America.”.

Ken Pike and Jim Driskill presented inspiring devotionals. There were many prayer requests, both spoken and unspoken.

Our treasurer, Mary Fox, read the treasurer’s report, following the reading of the minutes by Nina Tenerani in the absence of our secretary.

Those receiving recognition for birthdays were Nancy Bolton, Bennett Little, Genett Holmes, Annie Dixon, Jack Smith, Patsy Duck, Margie White and Carolyn Beecham.

JoAnn Posey won the cake drawing and Nina Tenerani was winner of the Pot of Gold drawing.

Bill Miller from Estate Planning and the Elder Law informed us of some interesting facts about estate planning.

We enjoyed the presentation from the Chandler Mountain Travelers singing group.

A beautiful quilt being raffled off by the Quilter’s Guild was displayed by Tresia Spelce from the guild. Several members of our club bought tickets for $1. Tickets also can be purchased at six for $5. The drawing will be in December. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Quilter’s Guild.

Bingo callers were Annie Dixon, Shirley Rosler and Nina Tenerani. Winners were Jo Baker, Jean Bearden, Myrtle Cushing, Shirley Pendergraft, Lynda Pike, Mackie and Norma Scott, and Joyce and Warren Wheeler.

Several groups enjoyed playing card games after lunch.

We invite anyone 50 years old or older to visit and/or join us at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays in the Community Center (just past Rainbow City Hall) in the same building as the library on U.S. Highway 411 South.

— Ruby Boyle