BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says most Louisiana horticulture license exams are now given by computer, streamlining the process.

He says it used to take a week or more to get scores for tests taken at department satellite offices, because forms were sent to Baton Rouge for grading.

Strain says applicants must still be tested at department offices, but the results are available immediately.

A news release Friday said six of the seven professional horticulture exams are now on computer, and the landscape architecture exam is in final development and testing. Those on computer are landscape horticulturist, landscape irrigation contractor, arborist, utility arborist, retail florist and wholesale florist.

Department spokeswoman Laura Pursnell-Lindsay says tests aren't required for nursery certificates and permits for dealers in cut flowers and nursery stock.