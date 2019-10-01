CHELSEA — Authorities say an Alabama man has been charged with indecent exposure for a sixth time.

Shelby County deputies said Jonathan Wade Copeland, 36, was arrested Saturday after exposing his genitals to a woman shopping at the Walmart in Chelsea on Sept. 23.

Al.com reports Copeland is awaiting trial on a felony indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to women at two stores in Hoover.

At the time, Hoover Police confirmed it was Copeland's fifth arrest on similar charges and he had been convicted of indecent exposure in Pelham and Homewood over the past nine years.

Copeland was released on bond after his most recent arrest. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.