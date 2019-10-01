Central volleyball defeats Demopolis

The Central High School volleyball team defeated Demopolis on Monday, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19.

Aaliyah Sanders had seven aces, eight assists and four digs to lead Central. Markiya Smith had six aces and 10 digs.

Central (18-6, 4-0 in the area) will face Paul W. Bryant on Tuesday.

Northridge volleyball wins 3 of 4 sets vs. Hillcrest

The Northridge High School volleyball team won three of four sets in an area matchup against Hillcrest on Monday.

Northridge won the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-21. Hillcrest won the third set 21-25. Northridge won the fourth set 25-15.

Kaylie Lake had 42 digs. Taylor Bentley had 13 kills and seven digs. Lydia Paulette had 14 kills and six blocks. Mary Morgan Formby had 11 kills and 14 digs.

Northridge (21-10, 4-0 in the area) will face Brookwood in its final area match Tuesday at Northridge.