PENSACOLA — An active-duty Air Force officer assigned to an Air Force training unit at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been arrested on two felony counts of possession of obscene material, according to a Tuesday news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

John Morgan, 29, of a Klondike Road address in Pensacola, was arrested Monday by FDLE agents and taken to the Escambia County Jail. His arrest comes as the result of an investigation that began in August, after an FDLE agent "identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a residential computer on Klondike Road," according to the news release.

Images downloaded to the computer "depicted children under the age of 10," the news release noted.

According to the Escambia County Jail website, no bond had been set for Morgan as of Wednesday, and he remained in confinement. A court date for Morgan is set for Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m, according to the jail website.

The Office of the State Attorney for the 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.

In its news release on Morgan's arrest, the FDLE provided a link to a website containing tips for keeping children safe while they are online. The Secure Florida website address is http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.