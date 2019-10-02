“That is our lifeline,” Mayor Al Cathey said. “We have been waiting for that to get obligated so we can get some bills paid.”

MEXICO BEACH - Close to a year after the Category 5 storm rocked the small waterfront town, FEMA will be reimbursing the city of Mexico Beach more than $26.6 million for Hurricane Michael debris removal.

“That is our lifeline,” Mayor Al Cathey said. “We have been waiting for that to get obligated so we can get some bills paid.”

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base on Oct. 10, 2018. Wrecked buildings are still common sights in the areas and nearby communities, though much of the debris has been picked up since the storm hit.

Overall debris costs—including the canal—for Mexico Beach are around $60 million. FEMA has previously reimbursed Mexico Beach close to $3 million.

Cathey said the city has not “borrowed a penny from a bank or anyone” for the recovery and FEMA has helped the town and recognized the post-hurricane situation.

“We have been working on getting all the paperwork in and they have been working with us,” Cathey said of what went into the reimbursement process.

Signs of recovery have been visible lately in Mexico Beach, with the main roadway of U.S. 98 reopening after repair work and Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing a $1.1 million grant for the Mexico Beach Fire Department and law enforcement services.

“The stars and the moons are lining up for us,” Cathey said. “We need it.”

Sen. Marco Rubio said in a statement he was “encouraged by these funds from FEMA, which were desperately needed to assist Mexico Beach in its long road to recovery.”

“I remain committed to working with federal agencies to ensure the Panhandle receives continued federal resources,” Rubio said.