ATTALLA — An Alabama school system called off classes for a day because of low water pressure after a large fire.

Attalla city schools canceled classes for Tuesday as firefighters continued battling a large blaze at a warehouse in the Etowah County city.

Crews from at least three counties were called after thick, black smoke began billowing from the structure around midday Monday. No one was hurt, but several explosions occurred as the fire burned.

The building is near both Etowah High School and Etowah Middle School, and officials say water pressure dropped after firefighters spent hours battling the flames.

Classes were expected to resume on Wednesday.