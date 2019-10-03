Last year's festival was canceled after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY — The 19th annual Jazz by the Bay festival is set for Oct. 4-5 at Oaks by the Bay Park with seven jazz bands performing in seven styles of jazz over two days.

"The lineup we pretty much tried to duplicate from last year's lineup that was stormed out," said Gulf Jazz Society Executive Director Larry Fletcher.

The annual free festival, presented by the Gulf Jazz Society, was canceled in 2018 after Hurricane Michael hit. Jones and Company, the Longineu Parsons Quintet and David Seering Quartet had been scheduled to perform, and all three are returning to the lineup for this year's festival — which boasts the biggest variety yet.

Friday's performances include the straight-ahead jazz from the Mike Levine Trio followed by the Longineu Parsons Quintet's traditional Dixieland, which features Parsons' tribute to Louis Armstrong. Parsons, an associate director of trumpet at Florida A&M University, appeared at the inaugural Jazz by the Bay in 2001 — when he first "electrified the place," Fletcher said. He will perform his "Satchmo" feature Friday night.

Mike Levine, whose career goes back to the mid-'70s, performs both mainstream jazz and Latin jazz — which he will showcase as part of the Latin Jazz Explosion on Saturday. The University of Miami alumnus made his record debut in 1981 as co-leader of the Ross-Levine Band. Since then, he has played on a variety of gigs and recordings from Mel Torme to Michael Bolton, David Sanborn, and John Secada.

On Friday night, Levine will be joined by bassist Steve Gilmore and drummer Pete Wehner. For the Latin Jazz Explosion, the Miami Latin pianist will lead a supporting cast featuring Gilmore on bass, Wehner on drums, Jimmy Medina on conga and George Petropoulos on trumpet.

"Saturday starts off with big band jazz from the Downbeat Jazz Orchestra, and Seering with vocal jazz, then bebop with Petropoulos," said Fletcher, who added Jones and Company gives audiences the blues and soul infused jazz.

The Downbeat Jazz Orchestra, an 18-piece big band based in Fort Walton Beach, performs classic jazz arrangements made famous by Buddy Rich, Maynard Ferguson, and Sammy Nestico. The band is made up of a group of professional musicians and music educators, as well as talented musicians from other lines of work. Michael Walker on trumpet and Matt McCarty, a tenor sax player, co-lead the band. McCarty, who made his Panama City debut in September during Gulf Society's monthly program, also works as a systems development and testing engineer for the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base.

The David Seering Quartet — led by David Seering with pianist Bobby Van Duesen, bassist Steve Gilmore, and drummer Wehner — performs vocal offerings from the Great American Songbook, Gershwin to Lloyd Webber. Seering has performed for three U.S. Presidents.

Gilmore, a three-time Grammy award-winning bassist, also will play with drummer Wehner in the the George Petropoulous quintet — along with Levine on piano and saxophonist Mike Lyle. Pianist and trumpeter George Petropoulos, who hails from New York City, performs at top venues in Pensacola.

Jones and Company, led by pianist and vocalist Cheryl Jones, regularly performs in Destin with sets at AJs on Sundays, the Ruth’s Chris courtyard on Wednesdays and Bric A Brac on Fridays. Every Thursday, Cheryl Jones also performs solo at Ruth's Chris in Destin.

"Both parents had music in the house. We’d have family jam sessions on Sundays or holidays — a way to learn and try out music with total acceptance, total freedom," Jones said in 2017, before the band headlined Jazz by the Bay.

The band also includes her husband, bassist Denny Jones; drummer Brent Purcell; trumpeter Paul Scurto; saxophonist Ike Bartley; and her son, trombonist Ellis Jones — continuing the family jazz tradition started by her parents in Detroit.

"I love coming from Detroit with that jazz experience, thankful to have been able to drink the water from Aretha Franklin to Stevie Wonder," Jones added. "In Detroit, you sat down and enjoyed just as an intellectual endeavor. Down here it's jazz with a groove."

Bring your chairs to the waterfront park in St. Andrews to take in the sounds — or get up and dance. This weekend’s free festival, which is open to the public, is a good chance to inspire another generation.

Gilmore — who won Grammys in ’77, ’82 and ’83 with the Phil Woods Quartet for Best Jazz Performance by a Group — got his start playing in sixth grade band and was able to "gain momentum." He began playing professionally at age 14. He performs with four of the seven acts this weekend, but that's not unusual for him.

"I like the challenge — jumping from one to another really makes it interesting," Gilmore said in 2017 — when he performed with five of the bands in the lineup. "I’m kinda like a musician at large. I play with everybody."

The Navy League, one of the numerous festival partners, will be on site during the festival.

"They bring with them the Sea Cadets, who will be passing out programs," Fletcher said. "Jennifer Jones will be singing the national anthem, as she has for the last 10 years."

(For more about Jones, see page 4.)

Sponsors from last year's festival were carried over to this year. Major supporters include the St. Joe Foundation, St. Andrews CRA and Waterfront Project and Destination Panama City. Floriopolis also will be on site, and two radio stations — WKGC 90.7 FM and ESPN Radio 104.3 will do remote broadcasts.

"For vendors, we'll have one with Filipino food and one with barbecue," Fletcher added. "For the first time we will have beer and wine officially at the festival — in moderation."

The Panama City Kiwanis will run the hospitality room, the St. Andrews Civic Club, for the performers.

"J. Michael's donates a big pot of seafood gumbo every year. Newk's donates sandwiches, and we have hot dogs," Fletcher said.

The Gulf Jazz Society will have the Jazzy Draw during Friday and Saturday intermissions. Festivalgoers can qualify to win a prize from area merchants by buying a festival T-shirt — long sleeve or short sleeve, cap, poster, joining the Gulf Jazz Society or buying a $2 raffle ticket at the headquarters tent. Second hand jazz CDs also will be for sale for $1.

JAZZ SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 4

6:30 p.m.: Mike Levine Trio

7:45 p.m.: Longineu Parsons Quintet

Saturday, Oct. 5

12:30 p.m.: National anthem/Jennifer Jones

12:45 p.m.: Downbeat Jazz Orchestra

2 p.m.: David Seering Quartet

3:15 p.m.: George Petropoulos Quintet

4:30 p.m.: Jones and Company

5:45 p.m.: Latin Jazz Explosion