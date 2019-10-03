A band fueled by a moment in time called the Disco era, the Bee Gees have become a timeless classic brand of American pop music.

The Bee Gees were formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. The movie “Saturday Night Fever” with John Travolta brought the band to the musical forefront in the 1970s with hits like “You Should Be Dancing," “Stayin Alive” and “Night Fever."

Playing those hits and more, tribute band Bee Gees Now brings that ‘70s dance fever to 2019 and they are bringing it to Florida.

“Every show is pure fun,” said Dave Radford, drummer and show producer. “All of our ticket holders feel this love.”

Bee Gees Now will take the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. Tickets range from $25 to $39.

The band has been together for two years with the same members, but they are not rookies when it comes to performing.

The band includes:

Aaron Solomon (Barry Gibb), a world-class musician and performer. He has been wowing audiences as an energetic singer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist performing on violin, mandolin, guitar, bass, drums, percussion, and banjo.

Billy Caloyer (Maurice Gibb) is a classically-trained musician who plays piano, keys, violin, drums, bass and guitar. He’s been a working musician since high school, playing almost every style of music.

Dave Lafame (Robin Gibb) has been entertaining, playing bass and singing since the age of 13. His professional career started with roles in live theatre, film and television. His success in corporate entertainment led to Lafame becoming an award-winning Las Vegas Tom Jones impersonator.

Guitar and vocals are performed by Donavon Christenson, known as an amazingly versatile guitarist, well-versed in many music styles such as country, rock, blues, light jazz, etc. For the last 10 years he has performed with many tribute acts, recreating the music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, and others.

Dave Radford has played the drums since grade school through college and then working solidly on the road. He has played behind some of the most iconic names in music.

“We're historically inclined with real instruments and costumes,” Radford said. “We play mostly live versions of the Bee Gees songs, as well as a few songs with acoustic guitar and vocals. We have a wide knowledge of material but mainly stick to the hits playing mostly to sell out venues and private/corporate shows.”

For tickets or information, call 863-494-9362 or visit www.sunevents.com.