DESTIN — On a sunny Destin Saturday, participants and supporters gathered at Destin Commons for food and fundraising.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Company earned the top spot among participating restaurants, but everyone was a winner with a plethora of delicious bacon dishes and $10,000 for A Bed for Me Foundation, a local nonprofit organization providing beds for children who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor or inadequate spaces.

"Our thanks to everyone for supporting the first Makin’ Bacon 4 Beds event," said Beds 4 Me Executive Director Diane Freeman. "We are grateful for the partnerships to not only raise funds and provide more beds to children that are without, but also the opportunity to spread awareness of our mission. There are many children sleeping on the floor and it takes a community to make changes."

In addition to the bacon-inspired dishes being served, the Hollard Band performed for all those in attendance while local artists Donna Ammons, Kathryn Hulin Guidry, Randy Lawson, Lenee Mills, and Susie Wood offered one of a kind auction pieces with repurposed headboards as their canvases. This unique event was all about the kids and making dreams come true.