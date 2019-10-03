Mary Katherine Seefeldt, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sept. 23, 2019 in Webster, Texas. Mary's mission here is done. She received an offer you can't refuse for an appointment from which she will not be returning.

Her story started on August 21, 1950 when Mary was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Russell and Phyllis Ferrise.

Mary had a passion for education. Even after her retirement she continued to substitute and work as a teacher’s aide for autistic children in Bay County. She referred to her students as her "Kids" she had a loving approach and genuine concern for all of their success teaching us all how to be the best versions of ourselves. Even though Mary was a mother to many she had two children of her own. Spencer and Rikki were her Earthly pleasures. She was also a devoted grandmother to Syndey (15), Azaleah (14), Richard (7), Steven (7), and Francesca (5).

Mary was a free spirit and avid traveler. She loved learning about other cultures. She had friends from across the World. Even in her death she continues to educate as she donated her body to science (BioGift).

Her new assignment will reunite her with many of her loved ones including her parents Russell and Phyllis, her father-in-law Richard Seefeldt and her sister Joan Ferrise. Together they are enjoying their time celebrating new adventures including watching over her family and friends that are here starting their new journey continuing her legacy through the impression she branded on their hearts.

Mary leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Spencer (son) and Leigh (fiancée), Rikki (daughter), five grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.