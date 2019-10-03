The first Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida League was released this week with Port St. Joe sitting at fifth among the 12 teams.

The school football coaches provided the votes with two weeks remaining of the season leading up to the conference playoffs.

The top seed is Blountstown, which will visit Shark Stadium and Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School on Friday.

The rest of the top five are, in order, Baker, Vernon, Sneads and Port St. Joe.

Graceville, undefeated before losing to Port St. Joe last Friday, is sixth and Wewahitchka eighth.