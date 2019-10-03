The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School football team overcame an early deficit to beat previously undefeated Graceville last Friday at Shark Stadium.

The Homecoming Night victory moved Port St. Joe to 3-3 on the season.

Graceville dropped to 4-1.

Port St. Joe coach Greg Jordan pointed to two primary factors in the win: a 4-0 advantage in turnovers and, maybe, the most complete game the young Tiger Sharks have played this season.

Statistically, the game was an even affair.

Port St. Joe had slight advantages in offensive yardage (275-245), offensive plays (44-40) and first downs (11-9) while Graceville held a 3:00 advantage in time of possession and enjoyed a slight advantage in third-down conversions.

The one category Graceville dominated the Tigers would just as soon forget: four fumbles lost.

The Tigers also dashed onto the scoreboard in a hurry, Jeremiah Castro bolting 76 yards for a touchdown barely a minute into the opening quarter.

A two-point conversion attempt failed.

The score remained 6-0 the rest of the first half and midway through the third period.

Bubba Ash (a team-high 100 rushing yards on 14 carries) sprinted 51 yards for a touchdown and after the two-point conversion was successful Port St. Joe had a lead it would not relinquish.

The Tiger Sharks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to ice the game.

Kelvin Griffin rushed over from the 3-yard line early in the quarter, the extra point kick no good and it was 13-6.

With just under six minutes left in the game, quarterback Colin Amison scored from the 1, Christian Logan kicked the extra point and it was 20-6.

Davien Welch added 76 rushing yards on six carries for Port St. Joe and Griffin carried seven times for 60 yards.

Amison was 5 for 8 passing with 30 yards.

Damarion Gray caught two passes for 23 yards.