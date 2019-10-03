SANTA ROSA BEACH — On Sept. 21, 56 volunteers from Okaloosa and Walton counties as well as from within the park’s campground gathered at the beach in Topsail Hill Preserve State Park to participate in a Beach Cleanup for International Coastal Cleanup Day. Within two hours the volunteers covered the park’s entire 3.2 mile shoreline and removed 30 pounds of debris from the beach preventing it from reaching the Gulf of Mexico. An additional 130 pounds of construction materials were also removed by the volunteers from the beach that had washed up on shore.

Missed the event but still want to help? The next beach cleanup at the park will be on April 18 from 9:15-11:30 a.m. If you can’t make this organized Beach Cleanup, you can still help by picking up trash each time you visit the beach. Every bit helps.

To learn more about the park, call the Ranger Station at 850-267-8330 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park.