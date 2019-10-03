The Young Professionals of Walton County (YPWC) will host Bling and Brews from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Beach & Brew on 30A, South Walton’s newest taproom showcasing local and regional breweries, located at 10343 East County Hwy. 30A, Unit 110 in Seacrest Beach.

Sponsored by McCaskill and Company, the first 50 people to attend will receive an exclusive goody bag from McCaskill and Company. Throughout the event, guests will enjoy light bites provided by JC’s Gourmet and one complimentary craft beer from the taproom.

The Young Professionals of Walton County will be drawing the winners of their membership drive at the event. Three randomly selected individuals who have completed their YPWC membership paperwork by the event will win one of the prize packages. Each package consists of donations from area businesses and community members, including Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer, Cory Fosdyck, Cuvee Kitchen + Wine Bar, Destin Charity Cornhole Tournament, Epic Photo Co., Grayton Beer Brewpub, Grayton Beer Company, Harvest Wine & Food Festival, Marlin Grill, Restaurant Paradis, Slick Lips Seafood House & Oyster Bar, Spa98, The Market Shops fifth annual Bloody Mary Festival and The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Beer Festival.

For more information on membership tiers and how you can join to be entered to win, visit http://bit.ly/YPWCmembership.

This event is $5 for YPWC members and $10 for prospective members. RSVP at http://ypwaltoncounty.com/Events.