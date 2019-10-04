All of the sea turtles appeared to have been injured by encounters with fishermen.

GRAYTON BEACH — The Gulfarium's C.A.R.E. Center released five rehabilitated sea turtles Wednesday morning.

Two juvenile greens were released first. Blenny, the smaller of the two weighing 6.5 pounds, had been hooked at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. The hook fell out prior to the stranding team's arrival. Serrano showed no ingested debris either, but suffered severe trauma to the front left flipper due to line entanglement around the shoulder. The team at the C.A.R.E. Center used class IV laser therapy to save the flipper.

Lacy, a 92-pound sub-adult loggerhead, was the first of the larger sea turtles to be released. Lacy was caught with a treble hook in the back-left flipper at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier and arrived at the C.A.R.E. Center on June 6. She had multiple older injuries that had already healed, including a horizontal laceration to her shell, and amputation of part of her back-right flipper and a portion her shell.

Harper, another sub-adult loggerhead had been hooked by a fisherman at the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier and had a large circle hook in her mouth. There was fishing line entangled around her left front shoulder along with a j-hook and treble hook.

Claudia, the last sea turtle to be released, was the heaviest of the five, at 115 pounds. Claudia arrived at the C.A.R.E. Center Sept. 13 after being rescued near the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier. She was brought to shore due to an entanglement around her front right shoulder.

C.A.R.E. is an acronym that stands for Conserve, Act, Rehabilitate, and Educate.