MIRAMAR BEACH — Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation will hold an informational seminar on using myofascial Release techniques for pain reduction and improved mobility from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation at The Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West - Unit 1 in Miramar Beach. Attendees will learn the benefits of myofascial release from skilled therapists, along with self-management techniques that will be demonstrated and shared to assist with managing pain and improve flexibility at home.

Myofascial release is an alternative medicine therapy useful for treating skeletal muscle immobility and pain by relaxing contracted muscles, improving blood and lymphatic circulation, and decreasing tension throughout the body.

“The use of myofascial release therapy allows us to look at each patient as an individual,” said Stephanie Borst, doctor of physical therapy. "Our one-on-one therapy sessions are hands-on treatments during which our highly trained therapists can utilize a variety of myofascial release techniques to treat each person’s unique pain and symptoms."

To register for this free community-education seminar, call 850-278-3600.