WALTON COUNTY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed for about 20 minutes Thursday night while a Walton County Sheriff's Office investigator talked a suicidal man off an overpass.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. at the County Road 183 overpass.

Investigator Jamie Ragan, who is also the WCSO chaplain, inched his way closer to the man, who was standing as if he were about to jump, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

“I kept asking if it was OK for me to move closer to him,” Ragan said. “He was having a hard time. Drugs had taken control of his life, and he didn’t see a way out.”

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed the westbound lanes for about 20 minutes as the two men talked.

Ragan finally persuaded the man to come down. He told the man that people loved him, that he shouldn't end it that way.

The man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.



“I promised him I would stay by his side,” Ragan said. Ragan kept his promise, following the man to the hospital.



Troopers reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 once the man was out of danger.



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.



