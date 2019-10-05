Operation Deal Breaker was conducted by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and it covered areas of West Volusia. It is a continuation of local law enforcement’s pursuit to reduce street-level drug dealing.

Law enforcement’s effort to slash street-level drug dealing continues as deputies rounded up 30 suspects this week across West Volusia, completing an operation that kicked off during the summer, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

More arrests are expected because the Sheriff’s Office is planning more stings, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

“To the drug dealers who want to use our streets as their own open-air drug markets, and drag down the quality of life for the honest, hard-working people of these neighborhoods, just know that we’re coming after you,” Chitwood said in a media statement Friday. “We’re not going to let up. You’re not going to know when we’re coming next, but we’re coming.”

In addition to the 30 who were arrested, 13 suspects have outstanding warrants.

Operation Deal Breaker targeted several areas where the Sheriff’s Office has received complaints about an abundance of drug activity, agency spokesman Andrew Gant said. Some of these places are in proximity to schools, parks and bus stops. In some cases, children getting off their school bus in DeLand were walking past drug deals taking place a few feet away, Gant said.

Earlier this week, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced it had identified 41 suspected drug dealers during a five-month operation. As of Wednesday, police had issued 27 arrested warrants and picked up nine of them. The other 14 were already in jail for unrelated crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office’s operation resulted in arrest warrants for a long list of suspects identified through a series of undercover drug purchases in West Volusia, Gant said.

On Thursday, members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team went out with search warrants and arrest warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office. As part of the sting, detectives conducted a “reverse drug sale operation” in the 1000 block of South Clara Avenue in DeLand, deputies said.

The search warrants led to the seizure of three handguns, a stolen motorcycle, 14 grams of fentanyl, 14.4 grams of heroin, 36 grams of crack-cocaine, 23.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of morphine and various prescription pills, according to the Sheriff’s Office.