A special event in downtown Houma next week will celebrate the people who already populated the Americas when Europeans, like explorer Christopher Columbus, arrived in the New World more than 500 years ago.

At noon, Oct. 14, leaders of several area Indian groups will mark Louisiana's first Indigenous Peoples' Day at the memorial fountain on the Main Street bayou side, between Roussel and Barrow streets. The public is welcome.

The event results from efforts of Baley Champagne, a United Houma Nation tribal citizen, who successfully petitioned Gov. John Bel Edwards to to change Oct. 14 in Louisiana to Indigenous Peoples’ Day as opposed to what has long been Columbus Day.

National movement: Native people throughout the country have spoken out in recent years about how offensive it is for the nation to celebrate an individual who served as the spark for the explosion of genocide committed against the indigenous people of the Americas in the hundreds of years to follow.

Champagne, 27, is the mother of two daughters and is the daughter of Sandra Martinez Villa and the wife of Mathew Champagne of Houma. She has been accepted to Loyola University to study journalism. After she learned last month that Edwards had honored her request, she hurried to plan the downtown Houma event.

“Special Native guests and friends will make our celebration successful. Everyone is asked to wear red to help commemorate and show awareness for Indigenous Peoples' Day and most importantly, missing and murdered indigenous women and men,” Champagne said. “Also to fly red balloons at homes and businesses to help show awareness.”

Champagne stresses the importance for all tribal citizens to take action to make our issues more visible both at the local and national levels.

“It’s about taking the necessary steps to be visible and speak for ourselves,” she said.

“It helps recognize us. We come from a very rich culture in our country and state, but we sometimes go unnoticed. We’re still here, but we’re not celebrated or recognized. We go unnoticed a lot.”

She requested the governor's help “so we can celebrate our heritage instead of Columbus and to remind everyone we are still alive and thriving as natives! As First People we deserve respect because our ancestors were born and living here prior to anyone else.”

Information: facebook.com/Indigenous-Peoples-of-Louisiana.

Seeking WWII families: The Terrebonne Garden Club is revisiting the Jim Bowie Oaks World War II project that some 70 years ago planted live oaks in the park to commemorate local soldiers lost in that war. Members' research has turned up what may be a discrepancy in the list of local WWII fatalities.

The club's Linda Brashier said a monument in front of Terrebonne High School bears the names of dozens of the fallen, but military archive records list seven names not engraved on the monument. She hopes that families of the seven can help explain the discrepancy.

The Army and Army Air Force database lists for Terrebonne Parish James E. Baggett Jr., Floyd J. Brunette, Thomas C. Cargill and John W. Daspit. None are listed on the THS monument.

Navy, Marine and Coast Guard databases list WWII fatalities with Houma/Terrebonne connections -- Gerald R. Ackerman, whose wife, Helen, lived at 190 Gouaux Ave.; Kenneth S. Blau, whose wife Bernie Marie lived at 607 Liberty St.; and James E. Myres Jr., whose wife Vienna lived at 1318 E Main St.

The club hopes to clarify the question of missing names before posting new information near the trees in Jim Bowie Park.

If you have information about any of the seven, call or write and I will pass it on.

Dance Lockport: The band Tet Dur plays at the Fire Station, 806 Crescent Drive, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 13. Cost is $10.

Military Round Table: The October speaker is Master Chief Petty Officer Heiko Mross, a 26-year veteran of the German Navy and expert on German submarines. The event is at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Terrebonne Main Library, and it's free and open to the public.

Rougarou trees: Visitors to the Oct. 26-27 festival can help build quilted images of trees representing each of the five bayou communities. The project, assisted by Terrebonne quilting groups, says organizer Jonathan Foret, is part of the festival's emphasis on the endangered culture of traditional bayou communities. Food, music, storytelling and special contests also aim to explore bayou culture. Details: visit www.rougaroufest.org.

Authors Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Terrebonne Main Library. Local authors Brandy Verdin ("Faith and Weights with a Side of Cake"), Dorian Woods ("Dreams Against Bullying"), Julia Davis ("Love Storm"), Pat Crochet ("Randolph Saves Christmas"), Corinne Martin ("Letters from the Love Room," "Mapping the Landscape of Loss"), Cee Jay Spring ("Poetry Dead to Society") and Caitlin Jones ("The Faire Curiosities") are featured. It's sponsored by Friends of the Terrebonne Library and is free to the public. Information: 850-5301.

