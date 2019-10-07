An employee for Tri-State Maritime died after being severely injured on the job at Port of Panama City on Sunday.

PANAMA CITY — A man died after being severely injured on the job at Port of Panama City on Sunday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, worked for Tri-State Maritime, according to a Monday email from Wayne Stubbs, executive director of Port of Panama City.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the family of the man that lost his life and with all of the Tri-State employees,” Stubbs wrote in the email.

Stubbs wrote that the accident occurred while Tri-State Maritime was loading containers on a ship named “AAL Genoa.” Tri-State Maritime is a stevedoring company that provides handling services in Mobile, Panama City and Pascagoula.

There was an initial investigation of the accident by the Panama City Police Department and a more thorough investigation is being conducted by OSHA, Stubbs wrote.

The Panama City Fire Department responded to the port on Sunday afternoon for what was described as a traumatic injury. The department responded with several vehicles and eight personnel, according to a fire department press release.

Upon arriving at the port, first responders were directed to a large commercial container vessel, where they found the patient and began providing emergency care immediately, the press release states. The firefighters then packaged the patient and assisted EMS responders with medical care.

The patient was then lowered about 50 feet from the vessel by using a crane on site. The patient was taken to a hospital emergency room.