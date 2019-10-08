SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) is calling all kids to flutter to Watersound Origins to celebrate 26 years of the Flutterby Arts Festival. This year’s event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20 on the green located directly behind Two Birds Coffee + Café.

Produced by the CAA, The Flutterby Festival is a two-day event filled with arts, nature, science and fun in celebration of the migration of the Monarch butterfly through South Walton.

The festival will feature live entertainment for the entire family, including music, theatre, and dance. Art activities like the butterfly wing creation station, craft-making, pottery hand-building, and face-painting will be available all weekend. Kids can also enjoy the “Clay 30A” butterfly learning center, carnival games, bounce houses and a butterfly parade at the end of each day.

Flutterby entertainment will be provided by Mari Gleason, 30A Dancewave, the South Walton High School Dance Team, Ohana Records, and more.

Professional artists will be exhibiting and selling their work throughout the weekend, and official Flutterby merchandise featuring artwork by Lillian Li, a fourth grader at Freeport Elementary School, will be available for purchase.

The Flutterby Festival is presented by Watersound Origins with additional sponsorship support from Amici 30A, Amigos 30A, Clay 30A, and the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Some activities within the festival require a fee or tickets, which can be purchased on-site.

Volunteers are needed to help create all the fun. Email beck@culturalartsalliance.com to be a part of the team. Watersound Origins is located at 560 Pathways Drive in Watersound. Parking, including accessible parking, will be available on-site.

For more information, visit CulturalArtsAlliance.com or call 850-622-5970.