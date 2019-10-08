All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest: The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort will roll out the barrels for the 12th Annual Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest. The Craft Beer Tasting is the main event and runs from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 12 with samples of nearly 200 beers and live music all afternoon. VIP ticket holders can get a head start with exclusive beer tastings and bites at the VIP tasting event from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 12. Purchase tickets at http://www.baytownebeerfestival.com/

Benefit for Junior League: McCaskill & Company will host an exclusive David Yurman Event from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at their Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. A portion of the sales made from the event will directly benefit the Junior League of the Emerald Coast.

Styling Your Table: Tablescaping for Special Occasions: Enjoy award-winning tablescapes in individual and commercial categories, hosted by the Green Thumb Garden Club, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at 400 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach..

Beer & Ballet: The Northwest Florida Ballet (NFB) begins its 50th anniversary season at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 with Beer & Ballet, a mixed repertory performance at Grayton Beer Company featuring NFB company dancers and guest artists. This casual, limited-seating event allows patrons to experience a variety of contemporary and classical works from guest choreographers and the NFB repertoire. Guests will have the opportunity to sample Grayton Beer Company's extensive beer collection along with light hors d'oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available.

Embroiderers' Guild: The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America ‎will have a stitch-in from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and a program meeting from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The meetings are held in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Porchfest: Watersound Origins will host the Third Annual Watersound Origins Porchfest from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 13 throughout Watersound Origins on the front porches and lawns of the community. Attendees will be able to stroll the neighborhood while listening to live music from The Brook & The Bluff, Huck & Lilly, Kyle Lamonica, and TK Bardwell with more to be announced.

Topsail Kids' Club: Children can join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach for Kids' Club at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 for a fun time with their parents filled with nature crafts and activities. Bring a snack and stay afterwards for more fun. Future dates are 2 p.m. Nov. 17; and 10 a.m. Dec. 9. Program is free with regular park admission.

Golf Cart Drive-In: Join in a nostalgic tradition with a modern twist, a classic drive-in movie for golf carts, at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in North Park in Grand Boulevard. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own beverages. Don’t have a cart? Just bring a blanket or chair. Movie is “ The Greatest Showman.”

Oct. 22: Ghostbusters

Oct. 29: Hocus Pocus

Informational Program: The Democratic Women's Club of Walton County will present a program about women's health issues at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Walton County Coastal Branch, 437 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach. Speakers will include Shirley Guillory, Women's Health Care nurse practitioner of the Walton County Health Department; Dr. Carolynn Zonia, emergency physician; and Phyllis Gilbert, an ovarian cancer survivor. The program will focus specifically on issues affecting women’s health including breast cancer and the gynecologic cancers, with valuable information for all women about how to listen to their own bodies and determine when to seek medical attention. The public is invited to attend.

SHRM: The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast will meet at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 16 at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members with breakfast included. Program is Developing Leaders Through Strategic Performance Management and Engagement with guest speaker Chad Sorensen.

Autumn in Motion: Visit Grand Boulevard for a month-long celebration in October of all things fall. Snap a photo in one of our harvest-themed vignettes, spend a crisp morning savoring landscaping or enjoy entertainment like our weekly autumn-centric golf cart drive-in movie lineup, free fitness classes in the park, Halloween events for pups and for kids and much more.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Boukou Groove at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Oct. 23: Geoff McBride

Oct. 30: Selwyn Birchwood

Retired Officers' Wives' Club: NWFL Retired Officers' Wives' Club luncheon will be at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Two Trees Restaurant at FWB Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd. Program is Handmade Victorian Jewelry for Flower Lovers. Cost is $15. New members, wives of retired officers from all services, are welcome. RSVP for lunch at NWFloridaROWC@gmail.com.

Bubbly Baytowne: Enjoy an evening full of free champagne and shopping during The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17. Sip and Shop through the village streets, and stop in various retail merchants as you enjoy a selection of premium champagnes. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Topsail Talks: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and Dave Clausen, president of the Choctawhatchee Audubon Society and nature photographer, present Beauty of Artificial Reefs from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 18 in Santa Rosa Beach. Learn about and see the beauty of the artificial reefs in the Florida Panhandle through Clausen’s photography. Park staff will answer questions about the seahorse shaped artificial reef just off the park’s shoreline. Program is free with paid park admission. Future dates and topics are “Bobcats & Coyotes” by Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) Nov. 5; “Bears” by FWC on Dec. 20; and “Mosquitoes” by South Walton Mosquito Control Jan. 17.

Bob Dylan & Neil Young Tribute: In honor of this year's musical super show in Hyde Park London, The Backsliders and Rust & Gold will perform the music of Bob Dylan and Neil Young respectively from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18 at Warehouse 360 Music Hall, 360 WRM Circle in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Animoré 100 Point & Cult Wine Dinner: Join Alaqua Animal Refuge for their Sixth Annual 100 Point and Cult Wine Dinner at 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at Alaqua Animal Refuge, 5781 Highway 20 East in Freeport. This exclusive evening is a one-of-kind experience for a limited collection of patrons, as guests will be the first to dine in a most unique, setting at our new property. In addition, there will be a small collection of live and silent auction items. Purchase tickets at https://www.animore.org/

Explore The Outdoors Festival: Walton Outdoors will host its 10th Annual Explore The Outdoors Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Live Oak Landing Outdoor Destination, 229 Pitts Avenue in Freeport. The day is geared toward engaging children to the wonders of exploring nature and the outdoor experience. Hands on activities will include fishing, kayaking, wildlife, archery, interactive educational exhibits, giveaways and much more. The event is free for all ages. The water activities are geared for children six-years-old and up. For more information, call 267-2064.

Alaqua's Inaugural Barn Jam: Experience the first concert on Alaqua's new property with musical performances with The Pickled Peppers and The Luke Langford Band at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Alaqua Animal Refuge, 5781 Highway 20 East in Freeport. Gates open 3 p.m. Special guest from 6-8 p.m. include Billy Dawson, Aaron Barker and Jon Nite. The headliner from 8-10 p.m. is Eric Lindell. Purchase tickets at https://www.animore.org/

Dog-Harmony: Cars & Cubanos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Beachworx parking lot, 34990 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin, features rides shown by Emerald Coast Exotic Cars and Sunset Vettes of Northwest Florida. Cubano sandwiches, and dog treats for sale. Admission is free.

• Oct. 24: Dress in a Howl-o-ween outfit for the Barktoberfest doggie social that includes canine trick-or-treat, light bites, drinks and chance drawings from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, Judging for best “Pet & Parent Matching Costume” begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

LIVE@TheREP: Peter Bradley Adams' brand of Americana nestles his warm burnished melodies with tender vocals that reflect his introspective explorations of the middle ground between hope and heartache and is marked by the calm emotional intensity of his singing. Hear him at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at The REP Theater in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

Oct. 26: Jeff Black continues to solidify his reputation as a creative force in the roots genres.

Nov. 7: Ryanhood, named ‘Best Group/Duo’ in the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards, got their first break more than a decade ago as street-performers at Boston’s Quincy Market.

The Track Fundraiser: The Track Family Fun Park in Destin will host the Ninth Annual Fight the Fight, Find a Cure breast cancer fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Guests are invited to enjoy a fun-filled day of Track activities while supporting the Women’s Health Services Fund at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. The cost is $15/person for an unlimited park pass and $10/person for unlimited Kids Country and golf-only pass. Guests may purchase hot dogs, drinks and homemade baked goods to support the breast cancer fund. Food items will be available while supplies last. Passes must be purchased at the park. Call 654-4668.

Charity Paddle Race: The Tribal Charity Paddle Race will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 on the Choctawhatchee Bay at LuLu’s restaurant in Destin to benefit the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Included in the registration fee of $35 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under is a LuLu’s hamburger or chicken finger meal. Register on-line at PaddleTribeCompany.com, or register day of at 8 a.m.

Emerald Coast Duck Regatta: The ninth annual Emerald Coast Duck Regatta will be held Oct. 19 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort benefiting Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast Volunteer Guild. Fun activities begin at 10 a.m., including Abrakadoodle face painters, a scavenger hunt, Hula-Hoop contest, duck dance and access to the Baytowne Carousel for children 12 and under from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The duck race will begin at 1 p.m. Ducks are available for adoption at the Sacred Heart Hospital Gift Shop in Miramar Beach, online at www.emeraldcoastduckregatta.com or at Baytowne Wharf the day of the event. Purchase one duck for $10, three ducks for $27, six ducks for $50 or 12 ducks for $100. Proceeds will benefit the Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center and the expansion of services to include oncology rehabilitation for children and adults.

The REP Film Club: Show time for Revival: The Sam Bush Story is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at The REP Theatre, 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside. Tickets are $12.50 and $10 for REP members.

Nov. 12: FREE SOLO

Dec. 17: The Secret Life of Bees

Savor the Season: The 10th Annual Savor the Season 2019 fundraising event benefiting the Taylor Haugen Foundation will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 24 at Emerald Grande, 10 Harbor Blvd. in Destin. Enjoy decadent food tastings with savory wine pairings at the annual fundraiser to build and recognize youth leaders and promote youth sport safety to honor the legacy of T. Entertainment provided by two time #1 Billboard Charting Artist Michael J Thomas and his band. Purchase tickets at https://thfsavortheseason.org/events/savor-the-season-2019/.

Locals Night Out: Shaka Sushi and Noodle Bar in Inlet Beach is calling all locals from Destin to Panama City to swing by from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at 13625 US Hwy. 98 East, Suite 5, to enjoy live music, a complimentary saké cocktail tasting, sushi samples and 50% off select new menu items. Shaka is a part of Last Call restaurant Group and is located in the all new Shoppes @ Inlet. For more information, visit Shaka30a.com.

Sacred Heart Seminar: Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation will hold an informational seminar on using Myofascial Release techniques for pain reduction and improved mobility from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation at The Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West - Unit 1 in Miramar Beach. To register for this free community-education seminar, call 278-3600.

Topsail After Dark: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park kicks off the “Topsail After Dark” series from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 with a campfire to enjoy seasonal and historical stories about Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Monthly campfires will be held on the fourth Friday of the month just after sunset so make sure to enter the park before the gate closes. Free with paid park admission. Call 267-8330 or visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park.

Firkin Fête: The inaugural Alys Beach Firkin Fête will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 on Kelly Green in Alys Beach with participating breweries showcasing their special brews in a distinctive cask ale, called a firkin. An eclectic and unique tasting experience in an elegantly rustic setting, Firkin Fête will surely become a great tradition for ushering in cooler, crisper weather along the Gulf Coast beaches. There will also be live music, craft cocktails, bourbon and wine tastings to compliment the evening’s activities.

The event will feature a Thursday, Oct. 24, mix-and-mingle at the Grayton Beer Taproom from 6:30-9 p.m. with live music and food by the Grayton Beer Brewpub. Guests will meet the brewers from the participating breweries and get to learn first hand the excitement around tapping a firkin. The all-inclusive Firkin Fête tickets are $100 in advance at big tickets.com and $150 at door.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: Saturday Bird Walk at Camp Helen State Park Oct. 26. Meet 8-8:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Camp Helen, 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach. Emily Ellis will lead through the park to look for a variety of shorebirds including plovers, terns, and herons, as well as migrating songbirds such as warblers and buntings. Bring a picnic lunch, binoculars and/or camera, wear closed-toed shoes, long pants, and a hat. Call 850-818-2262.

Harvest Market: The 18th Annual Rosemary Beach Harvest Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 on the East Lawn. More than 40 local, regional and national artists will be on site throughout the day in a variety of media. Proceeds from vendor entries will go to local and regional charities. Other activities throughout the day include The Haunted Cemetery, Boo-celebration/costume contest, and merchant trick-or-treat. All activities are free and open to the public.

Christ the King Concert Series

Conductor Dr. David Ott will present a series of four concerts through February 2020. Christ the King Episcopal Church kicks off its fifth concert season Oct. 27 with Moller-Fraticello Guitar Duo, dynamic twosome that won first prize in the Concert Arts Competition Foundation of America in 2010. This led to a worldwide tour that brought rave reviews. All concerts at Christ the King are free of charge and open to the public thanks to the support from patrons and church offerings.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and concerts will begin at 3 p.m. The church is at 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach.

• Dec. 1, Handel's "Messiah": Handel's most famous work, it premiered in Dublin, Ireland, to an enthusiastic audience in 1742. A year later, King George rose to his feet at the singing of "Hallelujah." Soloists, chorus and orchestra will come together under Ott's direction on the first day of Advent.

• Feb. 2, David Ott and Friends: Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece.

Halloween Dinner Cruise: What better way to celebrate Halloween than on a yacht? There are no tricks, only treats aboard this dinner cruise from 7-10 p.m. on Halloween Night filled with live music, a chef-prepared menu, and a costume contest. Arrive dressed to impress, the costume contest winner will win four tickets for any future Dinner Cruise aboard Solaris. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort in Northwest Florida. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Annual Witch Ride: The Witches of South Walton will host the 16th Annual Witch Ride Oct. 31 to support the mission of local nonprofit, the Children’s Volunteer Health Network. Those participating can bring their own bike or rent one from a bike rental partner. Be at Gulf Place Amphitheater by 6 a.m. and the ride begins at 7 a.m. The ride will be followed by brunch, auction and contests for Best Dress, Most Witchy Cackle and Best Broom (bike). Advanced registration is $50 at www.WitchRide.com,​ or to learn more about the Witches at www.WitchesOfSouthWalton.com​.

Village Door Music Hall: Destin's Michael J Thomas will have a full band with him when he opens for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, an American contemporary swing revival and jazz band, on Nov. 2 at The Village Door Music Hall in Seascape Towne Centre in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at https://michaeljthomas.net/shows.

McCaskill & Company: The community is invited to McCaskill & Company, the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W, Nov. 8-9 for The Erica Courtney Adventure. Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones. Call 650–2262.

Tribute Weekend: The Village of Baytowne Wharf is bringing back free Tribute Weekend Nov. 8-10 on the Events Plaza lawn. Rock out the weekend and enjoy live music from The Shadow of the King (Elvis Tribute) from 6-8 p.m. Friday; Pandora's Box (Aerosmith Tribute) from 7-9 p.m. Saturday; and Not Quite Fab (Beatles Tribute) from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for a jam-packed weekend of incredible talent.

Destin Crafted: Local company Wine World will once again team up with The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa to host an exclusive craft beer and bourbon tasting event raising funds for Children in Crisis from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9 on the scenic pool deck and lawn at The Henderson. Featured will be hundreds of samples from over 40 renowned small-production breweries and distilleries alongside food from Destin’s favorite eateries with live music entertainment and more. Guests will also have the option to enter a raffle for a grand prize, raising additional funds for the charity. For details and tickets, visit destincrafted.com and follow @ChansWineWorld on Facebook.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast: The annual gala at The Henderson brings the Northwest Florida debut of Vanessa Williams, one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. The evening begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and tickets are $295 per person, which includes valet parking, VIP reception, dinner, cash bar, gratuities, and performance. Purchase tickets at http://www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org/web/events.aspx.

Nov. 23: Sinfonia is “Mad for Mozart” for its first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections of the season at Grace Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m. with young Concert Artists Award winner, violinist SooBeen Lee. Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person.

Dec. 13: Sinfonia's festive holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. features singer/actor of stage and screen Matthew Morrison, who performs cherished and festive holiday medleys, plus many of the songs that he has performed throughout his career. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person.

Feb. 1: The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

Evening of Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights: Begin the season aboard the Solaris from 6:45-10 p.m. Nov. 15 with a dockside reception at the Sandestin Baytowne Resort with passed hors d’ouevres. Once the cruise begins, guests will have three other fine dining courses. The Dinner Cruise is exclusively 21+ and $95/guest and includes the dinner cruise, four fine dining courses, wine pairings, and live entertainment. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights: Start the holiday season with a special sparkling event during the Seventh Annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. This sparkling event will feature more than 30 champagnes and delicious appetizers at featured Village restaurants. Guests can enjoy the sounds of the season with carolers and a sneak peek of the first tree lighting of the season.

Thanksgiving Buffet Cruises

Wondering where to eat for Thanksgiving? The Solaris yacht offers a buffet on the water for lunch from 121-2:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and for dinner from 6-8:30 p.m. After exploring all three decks of the yacht, families will enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet on the water. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 850-650-2519.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise: Ring in the New Year aboard SunQuest Cruises’ Solaris yacht from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dine. Dance. Cruise into 2020. The New Year’s Eve Cruise is exclusively for guests 21+ and includes five chef-inspired courses, a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment, party favors, and the best view of the fireworks show at midnight. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Peer to Peer Support Group: Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.