Candise Rae Whiddon was born July 23, 1984 to Bonnie A. and the late Craig Ray Whiddon Sr. She passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her mother and loved ones!

She leaves behind a son Xavier Whiddon Martin; her mother Bonnie A. Whiddon; three brothers Chris (Stephanie} Gragg and their two sons and two daughters; Craig Ray Whiddon Jr. and daughter Layla Whiddon, and Curtis Dwayne Whiddon and his two sons and two daughters; grandmother Henrietta L. Cassell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her dad Craig Sr., her Papa Pumpkin Whiddon, Granny Thelma Gragg, Papa Gene Gragg, grandpa Thomas Chumney, great-grandmother Henrietta Estes, cousins Archie Busby and April Hutchinson, and little cousin Seth Register.

Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Church of Christ in Eastpoint with burial immediately following. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Kelley Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to each and every one who helped during their loss. Special thank-yous to Red Pirate, Gulfside IGA, 13 Mile Seafood, Tommy Ward, Mike's Petro and the Eastpoint Church of Christ.